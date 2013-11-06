FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday, banks lead
November 6, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
broke the psychological level of 500 points on Wednesday and was
steadied by midday as investors sold shares of small-sized
companies and bought blue chips, including bank stocks, an
analyst said.
    Stocks of Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank jumped
3.73 percent after the bank said on Tuesday it was going to buy
back 62 million shares. Other banks also gained, with Military
Bank rising 0.79 percent.
    "But the VN Index barely moved as investors were selling
small firms' stocks and started to accumulate blue chips and
shares of mid-cap firms," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet
Capital Securities.
    The index could surpass the 505-point resistance level next
week after some adjustments later this week, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       500.17            
              PREV. CLOSE       499.79            
                 % CHANGE        0.08%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       501.49            
                      LOW       499.58            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.46            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.242            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.475            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
   

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

