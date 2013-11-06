Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, property and banks lead

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.55 percent to close at 502.52 points on Wednesday, with investors focusing on real estate and banking stocks, analysts said. Shares of real estate firm HAGL ended up 1.75 percent, and were the most traded on the exchange, with 4.1 million shares changing hand, its highest volume since June 21. Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp and FLC Group trailed HAGL in the list of the most traded stocks. "Investors expect a warm-up in the property market at the year end," analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. All banks gained, with Hanoi-based Eximbank closing up 3 percent, after the bank announced it was going to repurchase 62 million of its shares. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 502.52 PREV. CLOSE 499.79 % CHANGE 0.55% HIGH 502.52 LOW 499.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.46 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.242 Change (%) 1-year 32.475 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)