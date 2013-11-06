FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, property and banks lead
November 6, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, property and banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
gained 0.55 percent to close at 502.52 points on Wednesday, with
investors focusing on real estate and banking stocks, analysts
said.
    Shares of real estate firm HAGL ended up 1.75
percent, and were the most traded on the exchange, with 4.1
million shares changing hand, its highest volume since June 21.
    Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
 and FLC Group trailed HAGL in the list of the
most traded stocks.
    "Investors expect a warm-up in the property market at the
year end," analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said.
    All banks gained, with Hanoi-based Eximbank closing
up 3 percent, after the bank announced it was going to
repurchase 62 million of its shares.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       502.52            
              PREV. CLOSE       499.79            
                 % CHANGE        0.55%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       502.52            
                      LOW       499.58            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.46            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.242            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.475            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

