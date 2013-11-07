FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.1 pct at midday on profit taking
November 7, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.1 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was almost flat, down 0.09 percent at Thursday's break as
investors sold low-valued stocks for quick profits, an analysts
said.
    Liquidity in the morning session was high, with 52.5 million
shares traded, close to the average of 62.7 million for the past
five full trading days.
    "Investors booked profits in penny stocks that had been
rising in the past few days," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh from
Navibank Securities.
    Blue chips had mixed performances, with shares of Pha Lai
Thermal Power Co gaining 2.38 percent while Vinacafe
Bien Hoa Co tumbled 6.86 percent.       
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index       502.07            
              PREV. CLOSE       502.52            
                 % CHANGE       -0.09%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       502.47            
                      LOW       499.29            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.009            
        Change (%) 3-mnth          1.2            
        Change (%) 1-year       33.312            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
