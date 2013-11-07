FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.5 pct on profit taking
November 7, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.5 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
lost 0.53 percent to close at 499.86 points on Thursday as
investors booked profit from penny stocks and boosted trading
volume, analysts said.   
    Volume surged to 106.5 million shares, well above the
five-day average of 73 million, based on Reuters data. The index
had risen in the previous two consecutive sessions. 
    The energy sector lost the most, with shares of PetroVietNam
Gas, the country's largest listed firm, falling 1.55
percent.
    "But interest in real estate is still high, so the index
lost a little," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi
Securities. She expected the index to further rise after a few
adjustments.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp were the most traded on Thursday, gaining 1.59
percent on a volume of 9.5 million stocks.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       499.86            
              PREV. CLOSE       502.52            
                 % CHANGE       -0.53%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        503.3            
                      LOW       499.29            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.009            
        Change (%) 3-mnth          1.2            
        Change (%) 1-year       33.312            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
