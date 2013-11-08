FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday, trade moderate
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday, trade moderate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
eased 0.2 percent at the break on Friday, extending a fall
caused by profit taking in the previous session, with banks
leading the losers, analysts said.
    Shares of Hanoi-based VietinBank, Vietnam's largest
partly private lender in terms of assets, fell the most,
dropping 1.16 percent.
    Investors were trading in a moderate mode while waiting for
supporting news after the market's several gains since late
September with good liquidity, manager Nguyen Anh Tuan from FLC
Securities said.    
    Raising foreign holdings in Vietnamese firms pending
regulatory body's approval would be among the news which could
help lift the index beyond 505 points, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       498.85            
              PREV. CLOSE       499.86            
                 % CHANGE       -0.20%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       500.47            
                      LOW       498.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.122            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.048            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.231            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.