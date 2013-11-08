FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.25 pct on profit-taking
November 8, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.25 pct on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged down 0.25 percent at the close on Friday with mixed
movements of blue chips as investors booked quick profits.
    The fall was led by dairy product maker Vinamilk,
down 0.7 percent and Petrovietnam Drilling, which
dropped 2.3 percent.    
    Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained 0.5 percent,
extending a rise of 6 percent since Nov. 1. It recorded a net
profit of 1.41 trillion dong ($66.8 million) for the
January-September period, according to its announcement to the
exchange. 
    Analysts expect the index to rise in December in
anticipation of possible policy change allowing increased
foreign share holdings in Vietnamese firms.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       498.61            
              PREV. CLOSE       499.86            
                 % CHANGE       -0.25%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       500.47            
                      LOW       498.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.122            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.048            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.231            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
