Vietnam index closes down 0.25 pct on profit-taking

HANOI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.25 percent at the close on Friday with mixed movements of blue chips as investors booked quick profits. The fall was led by dairy product maker Vinamilk, down 0.7 percent and Petrovietnam Drilling, which dropped 2.3 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained 0.5 percent, extending a rise of 6 percent since Nov. 1. It recorded a net profit of 1.41 trillion dong ($66.8 million) for the January-September period, according to its announcement to the exchange. Analysts expect the index to rise in December in anticipation of possible policy change allowing increased foreign share holdings in Vietnamese firms. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 498.61 PREV. CLOSE 499.86 % CHANGE -0.25% HIGH 500.47 LOW 498.33 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.122 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048 Change (%) 1-year 31.231 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)