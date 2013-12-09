FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.45 at midday on funds' restructuring
December 9, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.45 at midday on funds' restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.45 percent at the break on Monday, boosted partly by
buying of an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said.
    Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded
fund (ETF) said it would increase holding of Ma San
Group and Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co and
also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its
portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring.
    MSN shares rose 6.75 percent, DRC gained 1 percent, and PVT
rose 3.23 percent by midday on Monday.
    But a 0.71-percent drop of stocks in dairy product maker
Vinamilk kept the index from rising strongly.
    Two foreign funds would sell a combined 13.4 million VNM in
the next month as they restructure portfolios, they said in
statements filed via the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange last Friday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        512.4             
              PREV. CLOSE       510.12             
                 % CHANGE        0.45%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       514.13             
                      LOW       511.85             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.512             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.268             
        Change (%) 1-year       32.262             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78     3-Dec-12
 ($1=21,110 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
