FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, MSN leads as funds buy
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 9, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, MSN leads as funds buy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.22 percent to close at 511.23 points on Monday, led
by shares of food producer Ma San Group Corp thanks to
buying by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), analysts said.
    Shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based Ma San jumped 6.75 percent
to close at 87,000 dong ($4.12) each, the highest since Aug. 16,
while volume hit a record high of 1.9 million shares, Reuters
data showed.
    Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF 
said it would buy more shares of Ma San and Danang Rubber Co
, and also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp 
to its portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring.   
    PVT rose 4.03 percent and DRC gained 0.75 percent.
    But Monday's gain was capped by losses of several blue
chips, including dairy product maker Vinamilk which
fell 1.42 percent, after two foreign funds said they would
unload a combined 13.4 million VNM shares in the next month.
 
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, also dropped 0.77 percent.
    The index could further rise in the short term, analysts
said. 
    Its recent falls had been smaller than gains while the
trading volume remained good, so it could soon pass the
resistance level of 513 points, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An
Binh Securities said, citing technical analysis.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       511.23            
              PREV. CLOSE       510.12            
                 % CHANGE        0.22%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       514.13            
                      LOW       510.94            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.512            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.268            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.262            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12
 ($1=21,100 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.