Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct despite fund's selling
December 10, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct despite fund's selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.07 percent to close at 511.6 points on
Tuesday, with gains in a few blue chips lifting the market
despite selling in most stocks.
   Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed
firm, rose 0.78 percent, dairy product maker Vinamilk 
increased 0.7 percent and real estate firm Vingroup was
up 0.7 percent.
    But most shares lost ground as the db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam exchange-traded fund sold shares in its
portfolio during the fourth-quarter restructuring, analyst Pham
Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities said.
    Investors were cautious on the ETF's selling, so they sold
stocks which have strong gains recently, Khoa added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        511.6            
              PREV. CLOSE       511.23            
                 % CHANGE        0.07%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       513.83            
                      LOW       510.24            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.531            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.735            
        Change (%) 1-year       33.202            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

