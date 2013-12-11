FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.85 pct at midday on fund's selling
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
December 11, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.85 pct at midday on fund's selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.85 percent at the break on Wednesday, dragged
by selling of an exchange-traded fund (ETF), an analyst said.
    The db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF has been
selling in its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, including
shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings and real estate
firm HAGL Co, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank
Securities.
    BVH dropped 1.75 percent and HAG fell 0.95 percent.
    The fund's selling also prompted investors to take profit or
cut loss in several other shares, Ngoc added. About 70 percent
of stocks on the exchange lost ground in the morning session on
Wednesday, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.24            
              PREV. CLOSE        511.6            
                 % CHANGE       -0.85%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       511.81            
                      LOW       507.24            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.605            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        7.812            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.302            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

