Vietnam index drops 1.2 pct, investors cautious
December 11, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index drops 1.2 pct, investors cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 1.23 percent to close at 505.31 points on Wednesday
due to fading hopes of a higher foreign ownership while a major
trade deal has not been concluded, an analyst said.
    No government decision yet on raising the foreign holding
ratio in listed firms, and countries around the Pacific Rim
failing to end the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact this year have
prompted investors to sell stocks, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam
at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Ministers in Trans-Pacific trade talks said on Tuesday they
had made 'substantial progress' during a meeting in Singapore
but have not reached a final agreement. 
    Falling shares outnumbered the gainers on Wednesday, and
there was no strong gain by large-cap shares to pull the index
back up as it happened in the past week, Nam said.
    A total of 201 shares lost ground out of 289 stocks listed
on the exchange, Reuters data showed.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm, led the fall, losing 1.54 percent, followed by
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank that dropped 1.8
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.31            
              PREV. CLOSE        511.6            
                 % CHANGE       -1.23%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       511.81            
                      LOW        504.9            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.605            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        7.812            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.302            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
