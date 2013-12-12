FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nearly flat, market stabilises after fall
December 12, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat, market stabilises after fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was nearly flat at midday on Thursday as investors calmed
down after the fall in the previous session.
    "The market has stabilised after a drop yesterday but
there's a lack of news to support further moves," a Hanoi-based
private trader said.
    The index edged up 0.07 percent to 505.66, recovering
slightly after a 1.23-percent fall on Wednesday. 
    DHG Pharmaceutical Co, Military Bank and
PetroVietnam Gas, the country's top listed firm by
market value, led the gainers. DHG stocks rose 0.9 percent,
followed by a 0.8-percent rise of MBB, and GAS with 0.78
percent.
    Vietnam's stock market, the best performer in Southeast Asia
this year, has risen around 22 percent from the end of 2012,
with market value of $45.7 billion, equivalent to around 30
percent of the country's GDP, industry reports show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       505.66           
                PREV. CLOSE       505.31           
                   % CHANGE        0.07%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       505.94           
                        LOW       503.76           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.844           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        6.068           
          Change (%) 1-year       29.776           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        383.53  10-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

