Vietnam index closes up 0.3 pct, but falls expected
December 12, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.3 pct, but falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.32 percent to close at 506.92 points on
Thursday, led by gains in most blue chips while analysts
expected the index could face a downward trend until the end of
the month due in part to weak inflows.
    Food producer Ma San Group led the gains, with
shares climbing 1.75 percent, followed by the country's largest
listed firm PetroVietNam Gas which rose 0.78 percent.
    But the index could fall within the next two weeks as
technical indicators showed it would not be able to surpass the
513-point resistance level, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at
An Binh Securities.
    The index bounced back each of the three times it surpassed
513 points last month, while liquidity remained modest,
suggesting money inflow was not strong enough to boost the index
further, Tuan added.
    A large amount of shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk
 was traded on Thursday as two foreign funds sold part
of the targeted 13.4 million VNM in their portfolio
restructuring, Tuan said. 
    Trading in the share helped lift the market value to 2.44
trillion dong ($115.7 million), a surge of 73 percent, the
exchange data show.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.92            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.31            
                 % CHANGE        0.32%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.68            
                      LOW       503.76            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.844            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.068            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.776            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

