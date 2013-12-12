Vietnam index closes up 0.3 pct, but falls expected

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.32 percent to close at 506.92 points on Thursday, led by gains in most blue chips while analysts expected the index could face a downward trend until the end of the month due in part to weak inflows. Food producer Ma San Group led the gains, with shares climbing 1.75 percent, followed by the country's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas which rose 0.78 percent. But the index could fall within the next two weeks as technical indicators showed it would not be able to surpass the 513-point resistance level, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The index bounced back each of the three times it surpassed 513 points last month, while liquidity remained modest, suggesting money inflow was not strong enough to boost the index further, Tuan added. A large amount of shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk was traded on Thursday as two foreign funds sold part of the targeted 13.4 million VNM in their portfolio restructuring, Tuan said. Trading in the share helped lift the market value to 2.44 trillion dong ($115.7 million), a surge of 73 percent, the exchange data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.92 PREV. CLOSE 505.31 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 507.68 LOW 503.76 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.844 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.068 Change (%) 1-year 29.776 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)