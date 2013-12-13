FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up at midday, watches foreign investors' moves
December 13, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index edges up at midday, watches foreign investors' moves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Friday in cautious
sentiment ahead an exchange-traded fund's portfolio restructure
and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on its bond buying
programme, an analyst said.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is due to announce
its portfolio restructuring plan for the fourth quarter on
Saturday, analysts said.
    The U.S. central bank could slightly reduce its monthly bond
purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labour
market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
 
    The Fed's cut on its bond-buying programme could lead to an
investment reduction of U.S. investors overseas, including the
Vietnam share market where foreign investors play a leading
role, the analysts added.
    Real estate firm HAGL led the gain, with shares
advancing 1.94 percent, followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co
 that rose 6.56 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.59            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.92            
                 % CHANGE        0.13%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       508.65            
                      LOW       505.49            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.863            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.588            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.621            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12

