FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index inches down on caution ahead of fund's sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index inches down on caution ahead of fund's sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged
down on Friday on caution ahead of an exchange-traded fund's
plan to restructure its investment portfolio, analysts said. 
    The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is
expected to sell many of its stocks during its fourth-quarter
portfolio restructuring after announcing a review plan on
Saturday, analysts said. 
    The benchmark VN Index slipped 0.17 percent to close
at 506.06 on Friday.    
    Shares of Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, real
estate firm Vingroup and top insurer Baoviet Holdings
 have the largest proportions in the Market Vectors
Vietnam ETF's portfolio, Reuters data showed.
    VCB fell 1.11 percent, VIC dropped 0.7 percent, and BVH lost
0.76 percent on Friday.
    But the index is expected to not fall below its support
level of 503 points as the macro economy has been quite stable,
analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.06            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.92            
                 % CHANGE       -0.17%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.35            
                      LOW       505.49            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.863            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.588            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.621            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.