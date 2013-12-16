FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down at midday on fund's selling
December 16, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down at midday on fund's selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.11 percent at midday as investors were
cautious due to selling by an exchange-traded fund, an analyst
said.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund will
sell about 200 billion dong ($9.5 million) worth of Vietnamese
shares during its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring,
analysts estimated.
    The fund's selling was foreseen by investors who have
cautiously remained on the sidelines and reduced their buying in
the past few weeks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh
Securities.
    Real estate firm Vingroup lost the most, with its
shares falling 1.41 percent, followed by food producer Ma San
Group which fell 0.58 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.51             
              PREV. CLOSE       506.06             
                 % CHANGE       -0.11%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       506.52             
                      LOW       503.46             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.003             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.221             
        Change (%) 1-year       29.364             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53    10-Dec-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

