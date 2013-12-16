FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index drops to 1-month low on fund's selling
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 16, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index drops to 1-month low on fund's selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.79 percent to a more than one-month low on Monday
as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sold stocks during its
portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is expected to sell
about 200 billion dong ($9.5 million) worth of Vietnamese shares
in its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring that will last
until Friday, analysts said.
    Real estate firm Vingroup plummeted 4.93 percent,
dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.71 percent and food
producer Ma San Group dropped 1.16 percent.
    VN Index closed at 502.04, the lowest since Nov. 15,
according to Reuters data, penetrating its psychological support
level of 503 set out by analysts.
    The index is likely to fall further in the short term, but
buying in shares of Ma San and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp
 by the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF later in the week
might pull it up slightly, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai
Viet Securities.
    Both ETFs are due to complete their portfolio restructuring
before Dec. 23, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       502.04            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.06            
                 % CHANGE       -0.79%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       506.52            
                      LOW       502.04            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.003            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.221            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.364            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        383.53   10-Dec-12
 ($1 = 21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.