Vietnam index drops to 1-month low on fund's selling

HANOI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.79 percent to a more than one-month low on Monday as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sold stocks during its portfolio restructuring, analysts said. The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is expected to sell about 200 billion dong ($9.5 million) worth of Vietnamese shares in its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring that will last until Friday, analysts said. Real estate firm Vingroup plummeted 4.93 percent, dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.71 percent and food producer Ma San Group dropped 1.16 percent. VN Index closed at 502.04, the lowest since Nov. 15, according to Reuters data, penetrating its psychological support level of 503 set out by analysts. The index is likely to fall further in the short term, but buying in shares of Ma San and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp by the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF later in the week might pull it up slightly, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. Both ETFs are due to complete their portfolio restructuring before Dec. 23, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 502.04 PREV. CLOSE 506.06 % CHANGE -0.79% HIGH 506.52 LOW 502.04 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.003 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.221 Change (%) 1-year 29.364 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 ($1 = 21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)