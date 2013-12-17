FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index gains by midday on bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains by midday on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.43 percent by midday on Tuesday as investors
picked up some recently battered stocks after the index touched
a one-month low on Monday on selling by an exchange-traded fund,
an analyst said.
    Investors also booked profits in the past few sessions on a
market talk that the government would postpone its decision on
raising foreign holdings in listed firm, said analyst Nguyen
Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Foreign investors expect that they would be allowed to
increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed
firms from 49 percent, based on a draft proposal from ministries
to the government in mid-November.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with
shares rising 1.51 percent. They had lost 5.4 percent in the
past five trading days.
    Food producer Ma San Group climbed 1.18 percent and
real estate firm Vingroup was up 0.74 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       504.21            
              PREV. CLOSE       502.04            
                 % CHANGE        0.43%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        505.3            
                      LOW          503            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.14            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.566            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.003            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        391.31   17-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.