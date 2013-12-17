FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on bargain buying
December 17, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on bargain buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 rose 0.72 percent on Tuesday on bargain hunting in cheap
stocks, after it fell to a one-month low on Monday, analysts
said.
    Shares in real-estate firm Vingroup, which were
down 4.93 percent on Monday, jumped 3.7 percent to 70,000 dong
($3.32).
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 1.13 percent,
partially reversing a five-day falling streak that saw the stock
losing 5.4 percent, Reuters data showed.
    Market talk that the government would postpone its decision
on raising foreign holdings in listed firms to 60 percent from
the current 49 percent has prompted investors to book profits
over the past few sessions, analysts said.
    The Vietnamese share market is also under short-term selling
pressure from two exchange-traded funds as they have been
restructuring their portfolios, which is due to end before Dec.
23, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.67            
              PREV. CLOSE       502.04            
                 % CHANGE        0.72%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       505.67            
                      LOW        502.2            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.14            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.566            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.003            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        391.31   17-Dec-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
