Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on bargain buying

HANOI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index rose 0.72 percent on Tuesday on bargain hunting in cheap stocks, after it fell to a one-month low on Monday, analysts said. Shares in real-estate firm Vingroup, which were down 4.93 percent on Monday, jumped 3.7 percent to 70,000 dong ($3.32). Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 1.13 percent, partially reversing a five-day falling streak that saw the stock losing 5.4 percent, Reuters data showed. Market talk that the government would postpone its decision on raising foreign holdings in listed firms to 60 percent from the current 49 percent has prompted investors to book profits over the past few sessions, analysts said. The Vietnamese share market is also under short-term selling pressure from two exchange-traded funds as they have been restructuring their portfolios, which is due to end before Dec. 23, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 505.67 PREV. CLOSE 502.04 % CHANGE 0.72% HIGH 505.67 LOW 502.2 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.14 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.566 Change (%) 1-year 28.003 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)