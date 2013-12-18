FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes flat, stocks end mixed
December 18, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes flat, stocks end mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged on Wednesday, edging up only 0.08
percent, as investors awaited more supportive news on the
economy.
    PetroVietnam Gas and dairy products maker Vinamilk
, the Vietnam's top two biggest firms by market
capitalisation, fell 0.78 percent and 0.72 percent,
respectively.
    The loss was partially capped by a 1.43 percent gain in
property company Vingroup and a 0.37 percent rise in
Vietcombank.
    Local investors have been waiting for foreign funds to
finish their portfolio restructuring that will last until next
week, before making any new investment decision, said Pham Dung
Khanh, investment consultant at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     505.25           
           PREV. CLOSE     505.67           
              % CHANGE     -0.08%           
                                            
                  HIGH     506.11           
                   LOW     503.66           
                                            
     Change (%) 1-mnth      0.864           
     Change (%) 3-mnth      5.849           
     Change (%) 1-year     28.463           
                                            
          52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-13
          52-week low      391.31  17-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)

