Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, blue chips lead
December 19, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 0.36 percent by the break on Thursday, lifted by
gains in shares of blue chips.
    PetroVietNam Gas shares led the rise, climbing 0.78
percent, followed by dairy products maker Vinamilk,
which gained 0.72 percent. The firms are the two largest by
market value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
    Other blue chips also advanced, with VietinBank,
the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets,
rising 0.6 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank 
up 0.37 percent.
    Trading volume was nearly 70 million shares, surpassing the
five-day average volume of 66.5 million, Reuters data showed.
    Gains in a wide range of stocks in good liquidity showed
that the index would rise further in the short term, said Nguyen
The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
    VN Index could reach at least 520 points in early 2014, when
the Trans-Pacific Partnership progresses further and a rise in
foreign holdings in listed firms might take place, Minh said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.06            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.25            
                 % CHANGE        0.36%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        507.8            
                      LOW       504.92            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.243            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.534            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.435            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        391.31   17-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

