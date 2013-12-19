FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index inches up on high volume
December 19, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index inches up on high volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday as investors bought
speculative stocks on heavy volume, an analyst said.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp rose 3.13 percent. Trading volume was the highest
in nearly a month.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.72 percent
and Vietcombank gained 1.12 percent.
    Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surged to
its highest since Dec. 4, with about 111 million shares changing
hands on Thursday.
    The index was expected to rise slightly in the next few
sessions as investors would continue to buy in some speculative
stocks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     506.28            
           PREV. CLOSE     505.25            
              % CHANGE      0.20%            
                                             
                  HIGH     508.04            
                   LOW     504.92            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -0.243            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      6.534            
     Change (%) 1-year     28.435            
                                             
          52-week high     533.15   10-Jun-13
          52-week low      391.31   17-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Nguyen Phuong Linh;
Editing by Anand Basu)

