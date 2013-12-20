Vietnam index up 0.3 pct by midday on high volume

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.27 percent by midday on Friday on high volume as investors traded actively on the last trading day of the portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund, analysts said. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by market value, gained 1.56 percent and food producer Masan Group advanced 0.59 percent. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rose 3.03 percent as investors have been buying some speculative mid-cap stocks in the last few sessions, analysts said. Trading volume after the morning session was at 70 million shares, nearly close to the five-day average volume of 75 million, Reuters data showed. Liquidity is expected to increase on Friday, the last trading day before the end of the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF's fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 507.63 PREV. CLOSE 506.28 % CHANGE 0.27% HIGH 507.83 LOW 504.77 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.311 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.341 Change (%) 1-year 27.018 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)