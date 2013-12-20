FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct by midday on high volume
December 20, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct by midday on high volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.27 percent by midday on Friday on high volume as
investors traded actively on the last trading day of the
portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund, analysts
said.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by
market value, gained 1.56 percent and food producer Masan Group
 advanced 0.59 percent.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp rose 3.03 percent as investors have been buying
some speculative mid-cap stocks in the last few sessions,
analysts said.
    Trading volume after the morning session was at 70 million
shares, nearly close to the five-day average volume of 75
million, Reuters data showed.
    Liquidity is expected to increase on Friday, the last
trading day before the end of the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF's
 fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
              VN Index     507.63             
           PREV. CLOSE     506.28             
              % CHANGE      0.27%             
                                              
                  HIGH     507.83             
                   LOW     504.77             
                                              
     Change (%) 1-mnth      0.311             
     Change (%) 3-mnth      6.341             
     Change (%) 1-year     27.018             
                                              
          52-week high     533.15    10-Jun-13
          52-week low      391.31    17-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)

