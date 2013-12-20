FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes lower amid portfolio restructuring
December 20, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes lower amid portfolio restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.36 percent in an active market on Friday,
the last trading session of the portfolio restructuring of an
exchange-traded fund, analysts said.
    "It's not a surprise change as we expected the market to
trade in high volume before the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF
 closes its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring," said
Nguyen Hoai Nam, an analyst with Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Real estate company VinGroup led the fall with a 
5.71 percent drop at 66,000 dongs ($3.13), its lowest since Nov.
13.
    Vietcombank fell 1.47 percent and property company
Hoang Anh Gia Lai was down 0.48 percent.
    Food processing company Masan Group gained 2.35
percent at 87,000 dongs.
    Trading volume reached the highest level since Nov. 21 at
142.4 million shares. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     504.45            
           PREV. CLOSE     506.28            
              % CHANGE     -0.36%            
                                             
                  HIGH     508.29            
                   LOW     504.45            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth      0.311            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      6.341            
     Change (%) 1-year     27.018            
                                             
          52-week high     533.15   10-Jun-13
          52-week low      391.31   17-Dec-12
 ($1= 21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

