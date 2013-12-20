Vietnam index closes lower amid portfolio restructuring

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.36 percent in an active market on Friday, the last trading session of the portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund, analysts said. "It's not a surprise change as we expected the market to trade in high volume before the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF closes its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, an analyst with Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Real estate company VinGroup led the fall with a 5.71 percent drop at 66,000 dongs ($3.13), its lowest since Nov. 13. Vietcombank fell 1.47 percent and property company Hoang Anh Gia Lai was down 0.48 percent. Food processing company Masan Group gained 2.35 percent at 87,000 dongs. Trading volume reached the highest level since Nov. 21 at 142.4 million shares. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 504.45 PREV. CLOSE 506.28 % CHANGE -0.36% HIGH 508.29 LOW 504.45 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.311 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.341 Change (%) 1-year 27.018 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 ($1= 21,085 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)