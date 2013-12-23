FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.7 at midday on bargain hunting, Vingroup leads
December 23, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.7 at midday on bargain hunting, Vingroup leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.68 percent by the break on Monday as investors
bought shares of some blue chips at low prices, including real
estate firm Vingroup.
    Vingroup shares jumped 5.3 percent on Monday morning,
rebounding from a sharp fall on Friday because of selling by
exchange-traded funds, said Nguyen Tuan, a deputy manager at An
Binh Securities.
    PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.55 percent, while
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent.
    A further rise in the index was prevented by a 2.3 percent
fall in shares of food producer Ma San Group.
    Vietnam's 2013 annual inflation rate was at 6.6 percent, the
lowest in a decade, and the country's economic growth rate
accelerated to 5.42 percent in 2013 from 5.25 percent a year
earlier, according to government data. 
 
    Low inflation and a moderate growth in the economy would
support the share market in the long term, Tuan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.86            
              PREV. CLOSE       504.45            
                 % CHANGE        0.68%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       508.06            
                      LOW       505.73            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.212            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.713            
        Change (%) 1-year       26.214            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15  10 June 13
             52-week low        391.31   17 Dec 12
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

