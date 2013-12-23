Vietnam index closes up 0.8 pct on bargain hunting

HANOI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.84 percent on Monday on bargain buying in blue chip shares that fell in the previous session, analysts said. Investors bought shares that dropped on selling by two exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Friday, the last day of their fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts said. Shares of real estate firm Vingroup led the gains, surging 6.06 percent to 70,000 dong ($3.32) each. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm advanced 1.55 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 1.12 percent. However, shares of food producer Ma San Group fell 1.72 percent. Trading volume reached 108.2 million shares on Monday, higher than the five-day average of 99.5 million, Reuters data showed, due to selling in some speculative stocks. Real estate firm FLC Group dropped 6.36 percent in its highest trading volume on record of 12.8 million shares, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 508.68 PREV. CLOSE 504.45 % CHANGE 0.84% HIGH 509.41 LOW 505.73 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.212 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.713 Change (%) 1-year 26.214 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)