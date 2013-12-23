FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.8 pct on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.84 percent on Monday on bargain buying in blue
chip shares that fell in the previous session, analysts said.
    Investors bought shares that dropped on selling by two
exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Friday, the last day of their
fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
    Shares of real estate firm Vingroup led the gains,
surging 6.06 percent to 70,000 dong ($3.32) each.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm
advanced 1.55 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
 climbed 1.12 percent.
    However, shares of food producer Ma San Group fell
1.72 percent.
    Trading volume reached 108.2 million shares on Monday,
higher than the five-day average of 99.5 million, Reuters data
showed, due to selling in some speculative stocks.
    Real estate firm FLC Group dropped 6.36 percent in
its highest trading volume on record of 12.8 million shares,
Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.68            
              PREV. CLOSE       504.45            
                 % CHANGE        0.84%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.41            
                      LOW       505.73            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.212            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.713            
        Change (%) 1-year       26.214            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        391.31   17-Dec-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

