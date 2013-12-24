FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday
December 24, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.23 percent by midday on Tuesday as sentiment
was cautious with investors waiting for companies'
fourth-quarter results, an analyst said.
    Real estate firm Vingroup led the fall, dropping
1.43 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
 that dipped 0.74 percent.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings edged down 0.26
percent.
    The index is unlikely to surpass the resistance level of 513
this week as investors are waiting for the quarterly results of
listed firms, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.49            
              PREV. CLOSE       508.68            
                 % CHANGE       -0.23%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.54            
                      LOW        505.9            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.601            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.176            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.202            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

