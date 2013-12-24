FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls, blue chips lead
December 24, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday as most blue chips declined,
while trading in speculative stocks boosted volumes, an analyst
said.
    Blue chips lacked support from foreign investors, their main
dealers, during the holiday season, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at
SeABank Securities.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the fall, dropping 0.76 percent, followed by dairy product
maker Vinamilk that lost 0.72 percent.
    Trading in speculative stocks lifted volume on the Ho Chi
Minh Stock Exchange, including shares of real estate firm FLC
Group, Ngoc said.
    FLC surged 6.8 percent, with a record 13 million shares
changing hands. Local media said the company's 2013 net profit
could rise five times from a year earlier.
    FLC posted a net profit of 46 billion dong ($2.18 million)
in the first three quarters of 2013, up 7.4 times from last
year, according to its financial statements.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.62            
              PREV. CLOSE       508.68            
                 % CHANGE       -0.60%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.54            
                      LOW       505.62            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.601            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.176            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.202            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 ($1 = 21,082 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
