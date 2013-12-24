Vietnam index falls, blue chips lead

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday as most blue chips declined, while trading in speculative stocks boosted volumes, an analyst said. Blue chips lacked support from foreign investors, their main dealers, during the holiday season, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the fall, dropping 0.76 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that lost 0.72 percent. Trading in speculative stocks lifted volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, including shares of real estate firm FLC Group, Ngoc said. FLC surged 6.8 percent, with a record 13 million shares changing hands. Local media said the company's 2013 net profit could rise five times from a year earlier. FLC posted a net profit of 46 billion dong ($2.18 million) in the first three quarters of 2013, up 7.4 times from last year, according to its financial statements. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 505.62 PREV. CLOSE 508.68 % CHANGE -0.60% HIGH 509.54 LOW 505.62 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.601 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.176 Change (%) 1-year 28.202 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 ($1 = 21,082 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)