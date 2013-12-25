FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday
December 25, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.16 percent at the midday break on Wednesday,
lifted by gains in some blue chips.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, rose 0.77 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings
 was up 0.26 percent.
    The index dropped earlier on Wednesday before regaining
ground in low volumes. Only 37.8 million shares were traded in
the morning session, just over a third of the five-day average
level of 103 million, according to Reuters data.
    "The index did not drop further from Tuesday's fall, showing
that investors are not pessimistic about the market," said
analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.45            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.62            
                 % CHANGE        0.16%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       506.53            
                      LOW       503.03            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.004            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.722            
        Change (%) 1-year       26.497            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Paul Tait)

