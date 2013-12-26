FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, blue-chips lead
December 26, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, blue-chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.38 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted by
gains in some blue-chips.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, led the rise, with shares advancing 0.77 percent, followed
by real-estate company Vingroup, up 1.45 percent.      
  
    Steel producer Hoa Phat climbed 2.01 percent and
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent.
    However, the index is likely to fall slightly in the short
term when investors take profit on speculative stocks, the main
boost for the index over the past few weeks, said Nguyen Tuan,
deputy manager at An Binh Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.36            
              PREV. CLOSE       504.42            
                 % CHANGE        0.38%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       506.95            
                      LOW       503.59            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.403            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.743            
        Change (%) 1-year       25.684            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

