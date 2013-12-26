FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 26, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends higher on buying in large-caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.42 percent on Thursday, lifted by buying in
large-cap stocks, including PetroVietNam Gas, the
country's largest listed firm.
    PetroVietNam Gas led the gains with a 2.31 percent rise,
followed by real-estate firm Vingroup, which climbed
1.45 percent.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank also gained 0.75
percent while steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 1.76
percent.
    Analysts expect the index to fall in the short term due to
profit taking in speculative stocks, given no supportive news
appears. Penny stocks have boosted the index over the past few
weeks, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.55            
              PREV. CLOSE       504.42            
                 % CHANGE        0.42%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.57            
                      LOW       503.59            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.403            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.743            
        Change (%) 1-year       25.684            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

