Vietnam index ends higher on buying in large-caps

HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.42 percent on Thursday, lifted by buying in large-cap stocks, including PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm. PetroVietNam Gas led the gains with a 2.31 percent rise, followed by real-estate firm Vingroup, which climbed 1.45 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank also gained 0.75 percent while steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 1.76 percent. Analysts expect the index to fall in the short term due to profit taking in speculative stocks, given no supportive news appears. Penny stocks have boosted the index over the past few weeks, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.55 PREV. CLOSE 504.42 % CHANGE 0.42% HIGH 507.57 LOW 503.59 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.403 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.743 Change (%) 1-year 25.684 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)