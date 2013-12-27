FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct by midday, blue chips lead
December 27, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct by midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.56 percent by midday on Friday as investment funds
bought blue chips to raise their net asset value by the year
end, an analyst said.
    The index rose as investment funds were pushing up prices of
large-cap stocks to increase the value of their net assets
before the closing of their financial statements on Dec. 31,
said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, led the rise, climbing 1.5 percent, followed by dairy
product maker Vinamilk rising 1.48 percent.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.37 percent,
while top insurer Baoviet Holdings edged up 0.26
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        509.4            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.55            
                 % CHANGE        0.56%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       510.09            
                      LOW       507.08            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.513            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         4.42            
        Change (%) 1-year       24.735            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

