Vietnam index closes flat, stocks mixed
December 27, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes flat, stocks mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 remained nearly unchanged on Friday as gains in bluechip
shares were offset by falls in speculative stocks.
    Investors sold speculative stocks that had reached high
price levels, such as real estate firm FLC Group, which
 plummeted 6.93 percent.
    FLC shares have lost 17 percent over the past three trading
sessions, Reuters data showed.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank fell 0.74 percent,
while food producer Ma San Group dipped 0.59 percent.
    However, the losses were offset by gains in some blue chips
as investment funds are pushing up prices to increase their net
asset values before the closing of their financial statements on
Dec. 31, analysts said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, rose 0.75 percent to its highest closing price since Oct.
9. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also advanced 0.74
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.41            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.55            
                 % CHANGE       -0.03%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       510.09            
                      LOW       506.41            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.513            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         4.42            
        Change (%) 1-year       24.735            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

