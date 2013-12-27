Vietnam index closes flat, stocks mixed

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index remained nearly unchanged on Friday as gains in bluechip shares were offset by falls in speculative stocks. Investors sold speculative stocks that had reached high price levels, such as real estate firm FLC Group, which plummeted 6.93 percent. FLC shares have lost 17 percent over the past three trading sessions, Reuters data showed. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank fell 0.74 percent, while food producer Ma San Group dipped 0.59 percent. However, the losses were offset by gains in some blue chips as investment funds are pushing up prices to increase their net asset values before the closing of their financial statements on Dec. 31, analysts said. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, rose 0.75 percent to its highest closing price since Oct. 9. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also advanced 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.41 PREV. CLOSE 506.55 % CHANGE -0.03% HIGH 510.09 LOW 506.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.513 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.42 Change (%) 1-year 24.735 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)