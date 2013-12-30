FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips at midday, speculative stocks on sale
December 30, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips at midday, speculative stocks on sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost flat by midday on Monday, edging down 0.07
percent as investors sold speculative stocks after recent gains,
an analyst said.
    Investors extended taking profit from gains in small- and
medium-cap stocks, the main boost for the index in recent weeks,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Real estate firm FLC Group extended its
three-streak fall, with shares dropping 4.26 percent.
    Other speculative stocks such as Petrovietnam Transportation
Corp and property firm An Duong Thao Dien Co 
each lost more than 2 percent, Reuters data showed.
    But the losses were nearly erased by gains in some blue
chips, including dairy product maker Vinamilk that rose
0.74 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.07            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.41            
                 % CHANGE       -0.07%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.02            
                      LOW       504.46            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.397            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.069            
        Change (%) 1-year       23.524            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

