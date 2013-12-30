FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes near six-week low on selling
December 30, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes near six-week low on selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 1.2 percent on Monday to close at the lowest in more
than six weeks as investors took profit from most stocks,
analysts said.
    A spread of profit booking among most speculative stocks on
Monday morning has prompted investors to sell blue chips in the
afternoon session, before the New Year holiday, said analyst
Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    The index closed at 500.35 points, the lowest since Nov. 14,
based on Reuters data. The market will be closed on Wednesday
for the New Year holiday.
    The real estate sector led the falls, with shares of
Vingroup dropping 1.43 percent and HAGL losing
2.42 percent.
    Food producer Ma San Group also decreased 1.79
percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed
firm, dipped 0.75 percent.
    Investors had been selling small- and medium-cap stocks, the
main boost for the index in recent weeks, after the shares had
reached high prices, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       500.35            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.41            
                 % CHANGE       -1.20%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.02            
                      LOW       500.35            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.397            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.069            
        Change (%) 1-year       23.524            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        396.57   24-Dec-12
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
