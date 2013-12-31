FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index inches up; energy, bank stocks lead
December 31, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index inches up; energy, bank stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up slightly by midday on Tuesday, recovering from a
more than six-week low hit in the previous session, as some
investors bought energy, financial and real estate stocks,
traders said.
    The index, which has risen about 21 percent so far this
year, making it the best performer in Southeast Asia, gained
0.38 percent to 502.23 at the end of the morning session, after
closing at the lowest in more than six weeks on Monday.
 
    Pha Lai Thermal Power Co led the gainers, with a
1.63 percent rise, followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank 
and real estate firm HAGL Co.   
    The market shrugged off the news that Vietnam's prime
minister was expected within days to approve an amended law
allowing foreigners to own up to 60 percent of shares in some
listed firms. 
    "News about this plan has been out for a while, so there's
no impact on share movements today," a Hanoi-based trader said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       502.23           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.35           
                   % CHANGE        0.38%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       503.33           
                        LOW       499.49           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.463           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.567           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.936           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        413.68   3-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

