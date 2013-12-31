FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.9 pct; property firms, banks lead
December 31, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.9 pct; property firms, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.86 percent to close at 504.63 on Tuesday on the
back of real estate and banking stocks, traders said.   
    The real estate sector led the gains, with shares of HAGL
 advancing 1.49 percent and Vingroup gaining
1.45 percent.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank ended up 1.63
percent, followed by two Hanoi-based lenders, Military Bank
 with a 1.6-percent rise and Vietcombank with a
1.52 percent gain. 
    The VN Index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast
Asia's best performer this year, has risen nearly 22 percent in
2013.
    Vietnam's markets are closed on Wednesday for the New Year
holiday, and will reopen on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       504.63             
                PREV. CLOSE       500.35             
                   % CHANGE        0.86%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       506.44             
                        LOW       499.49             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.463             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.567             
          Change (%) 1-year       20.936             
                                                     
               52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
               52-week low        413.68     3-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

