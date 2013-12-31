Vietnam index gains 0.9 pct; property firms, banks lead

HANOI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.86 percent to close at 504.63 on Tuesday on the back of real estate and banking stocks, traders said. The real estate sector led the gains, with shares of HAGL advancing 1.49 percent and Vingroup gaining 1.45 percent. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank ended up 1.63 percent, followed by two Hanoi-based lenders, Military Bank with a 1.6-percent rise and Vietcombank with a 1.52 percent gain. The VN Index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, has risen nearly 22 percent in 2013. Vietnam's markets are closed on Wednesday for the New Year holiday, and will reopen on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.63 PREV. CLOSE 500.35 % CHANGE 0.86% HIGH 506.44 LOW 499.49 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.463 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.567 Change (%) 1-year 20.936 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)