Vietnam index up at midday, boosted by rising PMI

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.3 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted partly by news that Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) last month reached the highest level since April 2011, an analyst said. The PMI for Vietnam in December 2013 was 51.8 points, the second strongest in the history of the index, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) said in a report on Thursday. The country's PMI has been above 50 points for four months in a row, indicating an expansion of the manufacturing sector, the HSBC report said. But trading volume was low on Thursday morning, suggesting investors were cautious, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Money inflow into the market, Southeast Asia's best performer in 2013, would not increase vastly, unless the index surpasses the 513-point resistance level, Nguyet said. Dairy product maker Vinamilk rose 0.74 percent and VietinBank, the country's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, climbed 1.23 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.13 PREV. CLOSE 504.63 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 506.71 LOW 505.35 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.62 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.436 Change (%) 1-year 21.971 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)