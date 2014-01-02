Vietnam index flat, volume hits 2-mth low

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed nearly unchanged on Thursday as investors cut loss and took profit from stocks, but the volume hit the lowest in two months. A total of 57.72 million shares changed hands on Thursday, the lowest since Nov. 1, 2013, Reuters data showed. The low volume indicated investors' lack of interest in the stock market at the moment, analysts said. Investors took profit from shares that gained strongly on the previous day, including Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group and Sai Gon Securities Incorp, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. SSI rose 3.4 percent and REE climbed 2.1 percent on Tuesday, and they closed flat on Thursday after rising earlier in the morning session, Reuters data showed. Investors also cut losses from other stocks, including those of food producer Ma San Group and property firm HAGL , after they fell over the past week, Tuan said. Money inflow would not rise in the short term, keeping the index lingering between 500-513 points in coming weeks, analysts said. The VN Index this year could rise 15 percent from 2013, based on the economy's stability and good development outlook, Chairman Luu Trung Thai of the Military Bank Securities Co was quoted by the Securities Investment magazine as saying. In 2013 Vietnam's market was the best performer in Southeast Asia, with a gain of nearly 22 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.51 PREV. CLOSE 504.63 % CHANGE -0.02% HIGH 506.71 LOW 503.04 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.62 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.436 Change (%) 1-year 21.971 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)