FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises, rate cut boosts property stocks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises, rate cut boosts property stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.32 percent by midday on Friday, lifted by gains in
some blue chips and real estate stocks as the central bank cut a
lending rate in the house purchase credit package, an analyst
said.
    The State Bank of Vietnam cut the rate for dong loans used
to buy house to 5 percent this year, from 6 percent in 2013, to
boost disbursement of the stimulus package worth 30 trillion
dong ($1.42 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday.
    Shares of property firm HAGL rose 0.98 percent, and
FLC Group climbed 3.19 percent. Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank also advanced 1.87 percent, and dairy
product maker Vinamilk gained 0.74 percent.
    Trading volume fell around the New Year holiday but would
slightly improve next week, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Investors would sell speculative shares in the short term
and buy shares with strong fundamental base, Nam added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       506.11           
                PREV. CLOSE       504.51           
                   % CHANGE        0.32%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       506.28           
                        LOW       503.94           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.791           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.047           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.595           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        413.68   3-Jan-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.