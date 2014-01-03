Vietnam index up 0.2 pct; property firms gain on home loan rate cut

HANOI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index inched up 0.17 percent on Friday, partly on gains in real estate companies after the central bank cut home loan rates. But trading volume was low as investors were away during a holiday season. The State Bank of Vietnam cut the home loan rate to 5 percent for this year from 6 percent in 2013, to raise disbursement of home loans under its 30 trillion dong ($1.42 billion) house purchase credit package, it said in a statement on Thursday. Trading volume dropped to 55.6 million shares, the lowest since Nov. 1, Reuters data showed. Liquidity is expected to improve next week, said analysts, with investors returning to the market after the new year holidays. Shares in Real estate firm Vingroup rose 0.71 percent, while property company HAGL advanced 0.49 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 1.87 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk gained 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 505.37 PREV. CLOSE 504.51 % CHANGE 0.17% HIGH 506.28 LOW 503.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.791 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.047 Change (%) 1-year 20.595 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)