Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct, eyes on Q4 earnings
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
January 6, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct, eyes on Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.74 percent to close on Monday, led by gains in most blue
chips, and investors were expecting good business results in
some firms, an analyst said.
    Real estate, energy and securities sectors attracted
investors who have been expecting solid corporate earnings of
these companies for the fourth quarter of 2013, said analyst
Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
    These results are likely to be released within the next two
weeks, Khoa said.
    Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained 3.54 percent,
property firm HAGL rose 1.95 percent, and Sai Gon
Securities Incorp advanced 1.67 percent.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm, also climbed 1.52 percent, while food producer Ma
San Group increased 0.61 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        509.1            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.37            
                 % CHANGE        0.74%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        509.1            
                      LOW       504.28            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.222            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.655            
        Change (%) 1-year       20.536            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        413.68    3-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

