Vietnam index ends at 7-mth high, energy and brokerage gain
January 8, 2014 / 9:13 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends at 7-mth high, energy and brokerage gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.74 percent to close at its nearly 7-month high, led by
strong rises by shares of the energy sector and securities firms
on investors' positive sentiment, analysts said.
    PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Co jumped
6.56 percent to its highest close since October 2009, Reuters
data showed. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
company by capitalisation, rose 0.75 percent.
    State oil and gas group PetroVietnam, their parent firm,
posted a net profit before tax of 62.8 trillion dong ($2.98
billion) last year, beating its annual target by 27.5 percent,
the group announced on Tuesday.
    Sai Gon Securities Incorp (SSI) surged 5.56
percent, while Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp (HSC)
advanced 2.38 percent, after the exchange said they were the top
brokerage firms in terms of market share in 2013.
    The VN Index ended at 513.9 points on Wednesday, the highest
since June 13, 2013, according to Reuters data.
    Investors have been expecting good corporate results in 2013
of large-cap firms, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        513.9            
              PREV. CLOSE       510.12            
                 % CHANGE        0.74%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        514.2            
                      LOW       509.01            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth            0            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.928            
        Change (%) 1-year       17.488            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        426.86    7-Jan-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

