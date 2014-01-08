Vietnam index ends at 7-mth high, energy and brokerage gain

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.74 percent to close at its nearly 7-month high, led by strong rises by shares of the energy sector and securities firms on investors' positive sentiment, analysts said. PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Co jumped 6.56 percent to its highest close since October 2009, Reuters data showed. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by capitalisation, rose 0.75 percent. State oil and gas group PetroVietnam, their parent firm, posted a net profit before tax of 62.8 trillion dong ($2.98 billion) last year, beating its annual target by 27.5 percent, the group announced on Tuesday. Sai Gon Securities Incorp (SSI) surged 5.56 percent, while Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp (HSC) advanced 2.38 percent, after the exchange said they were the top brokerage firms in terms of market share in 2013. The VN Index ended at 513.9 points on Wednesday, the highest since June 13, 2013, according to Reuters data. Investors have been expecting good corporate results in 2013 of large-cap firms, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 513.9 PREV. CLOSE 510.12 % CHANGE 0.74% HIGH 514.2 LOW 509.01 Change (%) 1-mnth 0 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.928 Change (%) 1-year 17.488 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)