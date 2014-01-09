FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, GAS leads, sentiment positive
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, GAS leads, sentiment positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.34 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted mostly by
gain of PetroVietNam Gas and in positive sentiment
among investors, an analyst said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam GAS, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, climbed 1.48 percent, followed by real estate firm
Vingroup that rose 0.71 percent. 
    Investors are optimistic about corporate earnings in 2013
and a strong inflow into brokerage firms also boosted appetite,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities, referring
also to shares of securities firm listed on the Hanoi Stock
Exchange.
    Sai Gon Securities Incorp advanced 1.58 percent,
after reaching its 7-month high at close on Wednesday. 
    Volume totalled 51.7 million shares by midday, close to the
five-day average of 53.8 million, Reuters data showed.
    The index could further rise in the next two weeks, Tuan
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       515.66            
              PREV. CLOSE        513.9            
                 % CHANGE        0.34%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       515.73            
                      LOW       513.52            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.741            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.326            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.925            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        426.86    7-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.