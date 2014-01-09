Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, GAS leads, sentiment positive

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.34 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted mostly by gain of PetroVietNam Gas and in positive sentiment among investors, an analyst said. Shares of PetroVietNam GAS, Vietnam's largest listed firm, climbed 1.48 percent, followed by real estate firm Vingroup that rose 0.71 percent. Investors are optimistic about corporate earnings in 2013 and a strong inflow into brokerage firms also boosted appetite, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities, referring also to shares of securities firm listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange. Sai Gon Securities Incorp advanced 1.58 percent, after reaching its 7-month high at close on Wednesday. Volume totalled 51.7 million shares by midday, close to the five-day average of 53.8 million, Reuters data showed. The index could further rise in the next two weeks, Tuan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 515.66 PREV. CLOSE 513.9 % CHANGE 0.34% HIGH 515.73 LOW 513.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.741 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.326 Change (%) 1-year 14.925 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)