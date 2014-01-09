FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, more gains expected
January 9, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, more gains expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.6 percent to end at a seven-month high on Thursday,
boosted by positive sentiment over corporate earnings and
analysts expected the rise to extend.
    The index ended at 516.98 points, the highest since June 12,
2013, according to Reuters data.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm,
led the gain, with shares rising 0.74 percent, followed by real
estate firm Vingroup that advanced 0.71 percent. Sai
Gon Securities Incorp ended up 2.63 percent.
    The positive sentiment could help keep the index rising in
the next few weeks prior to Tet, Vietnam's biggest festival to 
mark the Lunar New Year that begins in Jan. 31, analysts said.
    Volume rose to 91.5 million shares on Thursday, almost
double the five-day average level of 53.8 million, Reuters data
showed.
    The index could rise beyond the 530 point resistance level,
breaking its highest close of 527.97 points in 2013, said
analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       516.98            
              PREV. CLOSE        513.9            
                 % CHANGE        0.60%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       516.98            
                      LOW       513.52            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.741            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.326            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.925            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        426.86    7-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
