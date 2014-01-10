Vietnam index up 1.2 pct, boosted by buying

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.18 percent at the break on Friday, supported by buying of blue chips and speculative stocks such as property firm FLC Group, an analyst said. Investment has been pouring in Vietnamese stocks, a very positive sign that boosts investors' sentiment in the short term, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Volume reached 58.2 million shares in the morning session, close to the five-day average of 68.5 million, Reuters data showed. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, led the gain with shares advancing 4.41 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that rose 1.47 percent. Most shares gained strongly with high volume, showing the index would rise beyond 530 points in the next few weeks, Minh said. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer, failed to surpass its strong resistance level of 530-533 points in 2013, during which it reached the year-high close of 527.97 points on June 7, according to analysts and Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 523.06 PREV. CLOSE 516.98 % CHANGE 1.18% HIGH 523.06 LOW 518.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.125 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.258 Change (%) 1-year 15.199 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)