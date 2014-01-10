Vietnam index at 7-mth high on earnings expectations

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.38 percent to close at 518.94 points, the highest since last June, lifted by buying of blue chips on expectations of solid earnings, analysts said. The index closed at the highest level since June 11, 2013, based on Reuters data, having gained in six consecutive days. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 2.21 percent to 69,500 dong ($3.3) each, its highest closing price since late August 2013, while GAS volume reached the highest for more than three months. Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 1.47 percent and food producer Ma San Group rose 1.18 percent. Both foreign and local investors have been raising investment in Vietnamese shares, mostly in blue chip firms with expected solid earnings before they release the results, said Doan Minh Quan, a client manager at ACB Securities. Investors' sentiment has also been boosted after the government said foreign investors will be allowed to buy bigger stakes in Vietnamese banks from next month. Volume hit 107.2 million shares on Friday, well above the five-day average of 68.5 million shares, Reuters data showed. Analysts said the index could surpass its 530-point resistance level before Tet holidays -- between Jan 28 and Feb. 5 to welcome the Lunar New Year -- as stocks have posted strong gains with high volume. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 518.94 PREV. CLOSE 516.98 % CHANGE 0.38% HIGH 523.06 LOW 518.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.125 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.258 Change (%) 1-year 15.199 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 ($1=21,072 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Nguyen Phuong Linh and Ho Binh Minh)