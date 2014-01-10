FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index at 7-mth high on earnings expectations
January 10, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index at 7-mth high on earnings expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.38 percent to close at 518.94 points, the
highest since last June, lifted by buying of blue chips on
expectations of solid earnings, analysts said.
    The index closed at the highest level since June 11, 2013,
based on Reuters data, having gained in six consecutive days.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, rose 2.21 percent to 69,500 dong ($3.3) each, its
highest closing price since late August 2013, while GAS volume
reached the highest for more than three months.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 1.47 percent
and food producer Ma San Group rose 1.18 percent.
    Both foreign and local investors have been raising
investment in Vietnamese shares, mostly in blue chip firms with
expected solid earnings before they release the results, said
Doan Minh Quan, a client manager at ACB Securities.
    Investors' sentiment has also been boosted after the
government said foreign investors will be allowed to buy bigger
stakes in Vietnamese banks from next month. 
    Volume hit 107.2 million shares on Friday, well above the
five-day average of 68.5 million shares, Reuters data showed.
    Analysts said the index could surpass its 530-point
resistance level before Tet holidays --  between Jan 28 and Feb.
5 to welcome the Lunar New Year -- as stocks have posted strong
gains with high volume.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       518.94            
              PREV. CLOSE       516.98            
                 % CHANGE        0.38%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       523.06            
                      LOW       518.24            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.125            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.258            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.199            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        426.86    7-Jan-13
 ($1=21,072 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Nguyen Phuong Linh and Ho
Binh Minh)

