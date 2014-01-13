FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, energy, securities lead
January 13, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, energy, securities lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.32 percent by midday on Monday, lifted by gains
in energy and securities stocks.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, edged up 2.16 percent after three gains in a row
last week. Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co
 rose 3.9 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling and Well
Services Co advanced 2.33 percent.
    Investors also bought stocks of some brokerage firms and
companies with expected solid corporate earnings in 2013,
including steel producer Hoa Phat Group, said deputy
manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Sai Gon Securities Incorp gained 2.62 percent,
while HPG increased 0.46 percent. 
    The VN Index could rise beyond the 530-point resistance
level in the next few weeks, analysts have said.
    Last Friday the index hit the highest level since June 2013
following six consecutive gains, backed by expectations of good
corporate earnings. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       520.58             
              PREV. CLOSE       518.94             
                 % CHANGE        0.32%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       521.52             
                      LOW       518.78             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.435             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.877             
        Change (%) 1-year       12.784             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        426.86     7-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

