Vietnam index up 0.35 pct at midday, blue chips lead

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.35 percent at the break on Tuesday, boosted by buying that lifted most blue chips and several property stocks. Shares of steel manufacturer Hoa Phat rose 4.16 percent, while dairy product maker Vinamilk and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank each gained 0.73 percent. Investors also bought small-cap stocks in the real estate sector, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. Sacom Development and Investment Corp advanced 4.6 percent, and property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Group rose 1.56 percent. The index might further rise this week before falling slightly from early next week as investors have been gradually shifting focus to penny stocks from blue chips, the main support for the market's gains in recent days, Khoa said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 522.92 PREV. CLOSE 521.11 % CHANGE 0.35% HIGH 523.45 LOW 520.63 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.974 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.375 Change (%) 1-year 12.626 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)