FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.35 pct at midday, blue chips lead
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.35 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.35 percent at the break on Tuesday, boosted by
buying that lifted most blue chips and several property stocks.
    Shares of steel manufacturer Hoa Phat rose 4.16
percent, while dairy product maker Vinamilk and
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank each gained 0.73
percent.
    Investors also bought small-cap stocks in the real estate
sector, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
    Sacom Development and Investment Corp advanced 4.6
percent, and property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Group
 rose 1.56 percent. 
    The index might further rise this week before falling
slightly from early next week as investors have been gradually
shifting focus to penny stocks from blue chips, the main support
for the market's gains in recent days, Khoa said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       522.92            
              PREV. CLOSE       521.11            
                 % CHANGE        0.35%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       523.45            
                      LOW       520.63            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.974            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.375            
        Change (%) 1-year       12.626            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.