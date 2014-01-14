FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes up 0.2 pct; further gains seen this week
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.2 pct; further gains seen this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.23 percent on Tuesday led by gains in
large-cap firms, with analysts expecting more gains this week.
    Shares of steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 3.93
percent to a record high closing price of 45,000 dong ($2.1).
HPG has been attracting foreign investors recently, said Le Dac
An, an analyst at Tan Viet Securities. The company is likely to
post solid corporate earnings for 2013, analysts said.
    Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co also
climbed 3.01 percent while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
 advanced 0.73 percent.
    The VN Index is expected to rise further until the end of
this week, analysts said. It closed the day's session at 522.31
points, having gained eight days in a row since Jan. 3,
according to Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       522.31            
              PREV. CLOSE       521.11            
                 % CHANGE        0.23%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       524.59            
                      LOW       520.63            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.974            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.375            
        Change (%) 1-year       12.626            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 ($1 = 21,072 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.